Goa Health Minister Fires Chief Medical Officer, Says No Apology For Standing Up For Patient Denied Care

Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has justified his choice to suspend a doctor from a public hospital, attributing it to the doctor's "arrogant behaviour" towards a patient.

On Saturday, the minister stated that he would not apologize. He was advocating on behalf of a patient who was denied medical attention. Mr Rane explained that he took this step after receiving a complaint from a senior journalist.

The journalist highlighted that the doctor mistreated his mother-in-law. This occurred in the casualty department of Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The GMCH, situated in Bambolim nearby, is a government hospital that has over 1,000 beds. It offers healthcare services to patients from Goa and surrounding regions in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Mr Rane was on a surprise visit to the hospital when he “lost his cool” and fired the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rudresh Kurtikar. The doctor received a suspension later on.

Later that evening, Mr Rane told reporters, "Yes, as the Minister of Health, I did step in, and I acknowledge that my tone and language could have been more considerate. I am open to reflection and criticism. I take complete responsibility for my manner of communication, and I promise that such behaviour will not happen again."

Medical professionals occupy an esteemed role within the community, and the majority at GMCH demonstrate exceptional commitment, he remarked. "However, what I will not apologise for is standing up for a patient who was denied care," Mr Rane stated.



The minister taking to X, responded to the backlash he received on social media as well as from the Indian Medical Association concerning his decision to dismiss the CMO on duty.

"Over the last few hours, a lot has been said and written about an incident at the Goa Medical College today and the suspension of a doctor on duty. I feel it is important to address this directly, not just as your health minister, but as someone deeply committed to ensuring that no citizen is ever denied basic medical care, especially the elderly who deserve our utmost respect and attention," he added.

Mr. Rane mentioned that he had gotten a message from a relative of an elderly person who was already suffering and advised to get daily injections, concerning how she was denied treatment at the medical college's emergency department on a public holiday.

Mr Rane said, "What made the matter worse was that the casualty (ward) had minimal patient load at the time, and yet, a simple act of compassion and care was withheld. I found this deeply upsetting,". “Often the outrage is highlighted on the same media platforms and by the public when things go wrong at the GMCH.”

But when corrective action is taken, it is equally important that "we support efforts to fix the system, not tear them down," he commented.

The minister said what he did was in defence of a helpless, elderly woman.