IMD Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Alert For Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Yellow Alert For Mumbai

Due to cyclonic circulations over regions including northwest Rajasthan, northwest Uttar Pradesh, and northeast Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Here are the IMD predictions for states across India in the coming few days:

Northeast India

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most or many places across northeast India over the next seven days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during June 10–13, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 7 and again from June 11–13.

South Peninsular India

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many or some places over Kerala, Mahe, and coastal Karnataka during the next seven days, according to the IMD.

In addition, light to moderate rainfall at some or isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka from June 7–10. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe from June 10–13. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and interior Karnataka may also experience isolated heavy rainfall during June 11–13.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness very heavy rainfall on June 13, while Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rainfall on June 12 and 13.

East and Central India

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next seven days.

Regarding the weather forecast for Bengal, IMD Scientist Sourish Bandopadhyay stated:

“In the next three days, temperatures across all districts of South Bengal are expected to rise by 2–3°C. Specifically, in Kolkata, the maximum temperature may reach around 35–36°C. A slight drop in temperature is expected after June 12. Due to high humidity levels, discomfort may persist. Rainfall is expected to occur intermittently, mostly localized and limited to small areas. For today, rain chances in Kolkata are minimal, but from June 11 onward, the probability of rainfall is expected to increase.”

Light to moderate rainfall at isolated or some places is expected over Madhya Pradesh on June 7 and 8, and over Vidarbha from June 7–9.

Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during June 7–11.

The IMD also forecasts light to moderate rainfall at isolated or some places over Gangetic West Bengal on June 11, Bihar during June 9–13, and Jharkhand on June 10 and 11.

Rainfall in these regions may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 7 and 8, as per the IMD.

Northwest India

The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h, over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh from June 11–13.

Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places is also likely over East Rajasthan on June 7 and 8.

For Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, light to moderate rainfall at isolated places is expected during June 11–13.

Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on June 12 and 13.

The IMD has also stated that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on June 13.

West India

The weather department has forecast isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over Konkan and Goa on June 7 and 8.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during June 7–11.

Regarding the monsoon situation in Mumbai, IMD Scientist Sushma Nair stated:

“It is important to understand that the warning issued for the next 24 hours is a Yellow Alert. Meanwhile, a Red Alert was issued for an intense spell of rainfall expected to last 2–3 hours. That particular spell is now subsiding, which is why it was categorized as a nowcast warning.”

Madhya Maharashtra may receive isolated heavy rainfall on June 7, 12, and 13.