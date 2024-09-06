sb.scorecardresearch
  • Goa: Lifesavers, Volunteers Deploy at 57 Locations to Ensure Safety During Ganesh Idol Immersion

Published 17:12 IST, September 6th 2024

Goa: Lifesavers, Volunteers Deploy at 57 Locations to Ensure Safety During Ganesh Idol Immersion

The Goa administration will deploy lifesavers and volunteers at 57 locations across the state to ensure public safety during the immersion of Ganesh idols.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ganesh Galli cha Raja
Goa to Deploy Lifesavers at 57 Locations for Ganesh Idol Immersion | Image: @starudyawar/X
