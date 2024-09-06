Published 17:12 IST, September 6th 2024
Goa: Lifesavers, Volunteers Deploy at 57 Locations to Ensure Safety During Ganesh Idol Immersion
The Goa administration will deploy lifesavers and volunteers at 57 locations across the state to ensure public safety during the immersion of Ganesh idols.
Goa to Deploy Lifesavers at 57 Locations for Ganesh Idol Immersion | Image: @starudyawar/X
17:12 IST, September 6th 2024