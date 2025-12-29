Goa Nightclub Fire: Accused Luthra Brothers Sent To Judicial Custody Till Jan 9

Mapusa, Goa: In a major development in the Goa nightclub fire case, the accused Luthra Brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, have been sent to judicial custody until 9 January, 2026.

Advocate for the Luthra brothers, Advocate Parag Rao said, "They have sought judicial custody, which apparently means that they have completed their investigation insofar as police custody is concerned. Now, JC has been granted by the judicial magistrate first class till 9 January, 2026... I have told my clients, and they have also been saying that they are cooperating."

The Mapusa JMFC Court on Friday extended police custody of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra till December 29 in the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident.

The Luthra brothers are co-owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, in which 25 people died, and several others were injured in a fire on December 6. Earlier, their custody was extended by the Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court.

Also, the Mapusa JMFC Court remanded Ajay Gupta to 14 days' judicial custody. Gupta is the third partner of Birch by Romeo Lane.

Earlier, on December 16, the Luthra brothers were brought from Delhi to Goa after being deported from Thailand. A Delhi court had granted the Goa Police a 48-hour transit remand of the accused after they landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

On December 17, the court produced the accused before the Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court after they were arrested at Delhi airport. The court granted the brothers 5-day police custody.

According to advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing the victim's families, ANI was told that new revelations have come forward, with police alleging that the trade licence and other related documents of the brothers were forged The fire at the Arpora nightclub on December 6 claimed 25 lives, with the government initiating criminal proceedings against the club owners over alleged negligence and violation of mandatory safety norms.

According to the Goa police, the firework event was organised at the club without proper fire safety equipment and other essential safety gadgets. The police said the custodial presence of the accused in Goa was required at a critical stage of the investigation.

Placing its submissions before the Patiala House Court, the Goa Police said the accused are the main owners and partners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in North Goa's Arpora area and had ultimate control over the operation of the club, including safety arrangements, permissions and events held at the premises.

The Luthra brothers, despite knowing that the restaurant lacks emergency exit doors on the ground or deck floors for evacuation in an emergency, organised the fire show, police said.

The Goa Police had filed a criminal case dated December 7 at the Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa, under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.