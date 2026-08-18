Goa Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Cancels Bail Of Luthra Brothers In Case That Killed 25

Panaji: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa and their business partner, in a case linked to the December 2025 fire that killed 25 people and injured 50 others. A single bench of Justice Dr Neela Gokhale passed the order while hearing challenges to the bail orders issued by the trial court earlier this year.

Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, along with Ajay Gupta, were partners in M/s Being GS Hospitality Arpora LLP, which operated the nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. The trio had secured bail in the fire case on April 1. The Luthra brothers were granted bail in a separate FIR related to alleged forgery in obtaining permissions for the nightclub eight days later.

The High Court has, however, given the accused two weeks to surrender before the trial court. During this period, they have been allowed to approach the trial court and seek bail afresh.

Five Applications Allowed By High Court

Advocate Somnath Karpe, representing the prosecution, stated that the High Court granted all five applications before it. Three petitions concerned the accused in the culpable homicide case resulting from the nightclub fire, while two were about the suspected forgeries involved in obtaining authorization for the establishment.

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The prosecution had challenged the bail orders, claiming that the offenses were significant and resulted in the loss of 25 lives. The High Court's judgment does not mean that the accused will be instantly returned to custody; they have two weeks to surrender and seek new bail from the trial court.

What Happened At Birch By Romeo Lane?

The fire started at Birch by Romeo Lane on the intervening nite of December 6 and 7, 2025. The prosecution claims that the nightclub was operating illegally, and that the accused demonstrated gross negligence by failing to observe statutory safety regulations.

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The chargesheet refers to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's rules on culpable homicide not amounting to murder, acts endangering human life, careless behavior involving fire and combustible material, forgery, use of forged documents as genuine, and criminal conspiracy.

It states that the accused's "irresponsible acts" killed 25 persons and caused "irreparable loss" to their families. The prosecution further claims a serious disrespect for human life and a failure to follow law and safety guidelines.

Luthra Brothers Had Fled To Thailand

The case also took an international turn when Saurav and Gaurav Luthra fled for Thailand within hours of the tragedy. They were eventually returned to India after an Interpol notice was issued, and their passports were suspended. The brothers were arrested on December 16 and held in detention until they were granted bail by the trial court.

A separate FIR charges the Luthra brothers and Ajay Gupta of cheating and fraud, with detectives alleging that documents were forged during the nightclub's permit application procedure.