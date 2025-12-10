Goa Nightclub Fire: Govt approves Rs 85 Lakh Relief for Families of Victims

New Delhi: The Government of Goa has approved Rs 85 lakh as financial relief for the families of those who died in the tragic fire at Arpora earlier this month. The amount will be given to the legal heirs and next of kin of the victims as gratuitous relief.

The decision comes after a massive fire broke out at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, killing 25 people. Most of the victims were staff members who were trapped inside when the fire spread quickly through the building. The incident shocked the state and raised serious questions about fire safety in Goa’s nightlife and hospitality sector.

Authorities have completed the postmortems of all the victims, and the bodies have been handed over to their families. Many families had travelled from different states to claim the remains of their loved ones.

The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, fled India just hours after the fire. Immigration records showed they boarded a flight to Phuket early the next morning. A Look Out Circular and later a Blue Corner Notice through Interpol were issued to track them. They have now moved to Delhi's Rohini Court for anticipatory bail.

Police have arrested one of their partners, Ajay Gupta, who was detained in Delhi and taken to Goa on transit remand. Another accused, Bharat Kohli, has also been arrested. The Luthra brothers remain absconding, and efforts are underway to bring them back for questioning.

Following the tragedy, the Goa government has ordered surprise inspections of bars, pubs, and restaurants across the state. Several establishments have been fined or shut down for safety violations.