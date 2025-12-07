PM Modi Announces Rs. 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Arpora Fire Victims, President Murmu and CM Sawant Express Grief

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each person who died in the devastating fire. | Image: Republic

Arpora: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each person who died in the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, Goa. Those injured in the incident will receive ₹50,000.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening" and conveying his support to the affected families. Prime Minister said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected".

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed shock and grief, saying she was “deeply pained” by the loss of lives. In her message, she extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the rapid recovery of those injured.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant termed Sunday a “very painful day” for the state and visited the incident site earlier in the day. Calling the tragedy “unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa”, he said strict action would follow.

“The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred… 23 people have lost their lives. The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident to examine the exact cause. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law”, Sawant stated.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight, killing 25 people, including workers and tourists. Emergency services responded swiftly, but most victims are believed to have succumbed to suffocation as they attempted to escape. A formal investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.