Panaji: The Goa government has announced a big change in the preventive healthcare with the introduction of comprehensive medical screening services at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) across the state. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed the Assembly that the new initiative is to prioritise early detection of diseases, enabling timely treatment for patients.

According to the government, the services will cover cancer screening, diabetes detection, and identification of pre-diabetic conditions, among other health checks. The Goa health minister asserted that screening programmes will become a priority for the state government, with all hospitals, PHCs, and CHCs mandated to start these services. He called the decision gamechanger in the health sector amidst the government's efforts to upgrade existing healthcare infrastructure.

As per information, a strategic partnership with HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) will facilitate a detailed "gap analysis" of health facilities to identify shortfalls in equipment and technology. Vishwajit Rane has set a deadline of June 1 for the final report on private forests to resolve the issue.

Goa Upgrading Healthcare Infrastructure

Minister Rane outlined that the need to upgrade the South Goa District Hospital to a level just below a tertiary hospital. The gap analysis will help secure the necessary funds from the Government of India to provide the required infrastructure. He cited the success of a similar model implemented in states like Assam.

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The government is also addressing the issue of manpower, increasing senior resident posts, and amending recruitment rules to attract professionals skilled in hospital administration. Rane emphasized the need for professionals who can handle hospital administration while others focus on academics.

In a post on X, Rane said, “Healthcare must begin with early detection and accessibility, not just treatment. We are taking a decisive step to strengthen preventive healthcare in Goa by expanding comprehensive medical screening services—including cancer screening—across all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs). At the same time, we are moving forward with the proposal to develop the Pernem Health Centre into a Sub-District Hospital, further strengthening healthcare access for people in North Goa. Goa has consistently focused on building a strong primary healthcare system, and today our PHCs and CHCs are better equipped and more responsive than many district hospitals across the country. Our commitment is clear: bring quality healthcare closer to every citizen and ensure that early diagnosis and timely care become the cornerstone of Goa’s health system.”

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