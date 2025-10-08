Goa's Healthcare Model Gains Global Recognition For Inclusive And Affordable Healthcare At Bioprom 2025

Panaji: Goa's innovative approach to healthcare has garnered international acclaim, with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane presenting the Goa Model for Health at the prestigious Bioprom 2025 conference in Russia. The prestigious event brought together global health leaders, including Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Ekaterina Priezzheva and Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Sergey Glagolev.

The Goa Model showcased the state's resolve to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to all its citizens, making it a shining example of equitable and inclusive public health.

At the heart of this initiative is the Pricing Policy for Innovative Lifesaving Therapies (PPILT), a pioneering policy that ensures critical treatments and advanced therapies are available to all at affordable prices. The policy has been instrumental in making life-saving drugs free for those in need, thereby bridging the healthcare gap in the state.

In a post on X, Minister Vishwajit Rane attributed the initiative's global recognition to PM Modi's vision, saying, “This initiative is deeply inspired by the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji — to make affordable and accessible healthcare a reality for every individual, a vision that extends to his global call for “One Earth, One Health.” This philosophy reminds us that true progress lies in ensuring health and well-being for all, across borders and communities. Through this commitment, Goa’s healthcare model stands as a shining example of what equitable, inclusive, and innovation-led public health can achieve — not just for India, but for the world.”

Goa's healthcare model is revolutionizing cancer care with AI-driven early detection and confidential pricing mechanisms. The state has implemented initiatives like NGS testing and iBreast screening, which are available free of cost, enabling early diagnosis, personalized treatment, and improved survival outcomes.

The state government's initiatives have positioned Goa as a leader in cancer care, setting a benchmark for other states in India to follow.