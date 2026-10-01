Goa SIR Row: CEO Releases Status Report on 97 Left-Out Voter Cases; 88 Form 6 Applications Accepted

Panaji: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Goa on Thursday provided information on 97 voters whose names were not added to the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

In a post on X, the CEO released the latest status report regarding 97 left-out voter enrollment cases, confirming that 88 applications submitted under Form 6 have been filled and accepted.

According to data shared, out of the total 97 cases reviewed, 88 have filled Form 6 (application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll) or have been accepted. Three cases have been identified as Portuguese passport holders, while six cases pertain to voters currently residing outside India.

The election authority further noted that for the six individuals currently residing abroad, administrative efforts are underway to reach them.

"In respect of the voters who are currently residing outside India, the concerned officials are making efforts to establish and maintain contact with them for further necessary action," the footnote read.

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) last week announced that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of electors who have received notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for being unmapped or having logical discrepancies, for collection of documents.

"In exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online," the ECI said, adding that any adult family member can be authorised by an elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required.

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The Commission also directed District Election Officers (DEOs) to set up adequate help desks and hold special camps for people living in night shelters, labourers, poor people and homeless persons.'

The ECI said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court. For non-SIR periods, forms applicable under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, will continue to be used.

The Commission further said a committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and including an independent expert from IIT/IIIT will review the ECINet system to ensure compliance with electoral laws and rules.

In Goa, ECI said the CEO Goa has directed concerned BLOs to conduct house-to-house visits to left-out voters to collect their forms. 81 voters out of 97 have already filled Form 6 for inclusion.

The Commission said SIR has already been completed in 20 States and Union Territories, including Bihar and West Bengal. It added that persons whose names were left out during SIR or thereafter, including young and first-time voters, can apply for inclusion of their names in electoral rolls under the continuous updation process.