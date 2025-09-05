'Goal of GST Reforms Is To Ensure Rate Cuts Are Passed To Common People': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the foremost priority of the government is to ensure that the benefits of the GST tax reforms reach all the common people of the country. In an interview with India Today TV and Aaj Tak, the minister mentioned that the government has a lot of work after September 22 and expressed confidence that the benefits of the GST reforms will reach the common people.

"Our main focus will be on ensuring that rate cuts are passed on to the janta. We have a lot of work post-22nd September. It is a big vigilance exercise and we are confident the benefits will reach the common man," Nirmala Sitharaman said. Sitharaman emphasised that the new GST reforms are designed to keep the necessities and aspirations of the middle class and the common man of the country.

She stressed that 90 per cent of the items fall under the five per cent or below tax slab, whereas only one per cent of the items touch the 40 per cent tax rate. "Common man and middle class, their necessities and aspirations are the main focus for GST reforms. Ninety-nine percent of items are now either in the 5% category or below. Only one percent has gone to the 40% bracket," Sitharaman said.

The Union Finance Minister noted that the industry representatives, including public sector companies and insurers, have assured the government of full support in implementing the GST reforms. "If any company says otherwise, we will talk to them. Consumption will increase, and so will incomes," she said. bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agricultural equipment like drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, bio-pesticides, micronutrients, soil preparation machines, harvesting tools, tractors, and tractor tires; handicrafts and small industries like sewing machines and their parts, and health and wellness like medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

While the 18% slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services, a uniform 18% rate applies to all auto parts.

Additionally, there is also a 40% slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages, and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.