'God Will Punish Him': Karnataka Officer Blames Senior, Records Shocking Video Message Before Committing Suicide

Tumakuru: In an incident that has raised serious questions about the behaviour of seniors at workplace, a social welfare officer in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district committed suicide on Friday after allegedly facing harassment by a senior official.

Mallikarjun, an Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, Pavagada, hanged himself to death in office after recording a video message, revealing the reason for taking the extreme step.

Officer's Last Message

Mallikarjun, who was a native of Gunderlahalli, Pavagada taluka, reportedly sent his last video recording to his colleagues. In his last message, the man stated that he was compelled to take his own life because his senior, Krishnappa, was harassing him.

Asking his family not to seek revenge, Mallikarjun stressed that God and the law will punish his tormentor.

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The video showed him saying, “My mother, my wife, my children, my entire family have looked after me very well. They have given me good respect. But I had to help them, I wanted to help them more. I am unable to do that. Because of the trouble given to me by Krishnappa from the social welfare department, I have become like this.”

“God will punish him. Since his family is not at fault, my family members need not take revenge on them. God and the law will definitely punish him,” he was heard saying in the video.

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