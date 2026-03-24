'Godman' Ashok Kharat's Custody Ends Today, Police to Seek 7-Day Extension

Nashik: Nashik-based astrologer and self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat, arrested for allegedly raping a woman, is set to be presented before the court on Tuesday.

Kharat has been escorted by the police to the Nashik court as his police custody has come to an end. The hearing is expected to start in a short while.

Reports suggest that the police might ask for another seven days of custody, reasoning that there are several facets in the case that remains to be investigated.

More than 200 videos have been found related to Kharat that would be examined. In addition to this, Kharat's property and those of other individuals associated with the case, will also be investigated.

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What Fadnavis Had Said

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the alleged rape is being closely monitored, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the Nashik Police Commissioner is handling the investigation.

“The case involving Kharat is extremely serious. Efforts are underway to encourage victims to come forward. Some women have started responding. The entire matter is being monitored at a senior level. The DGP has also been instructed to oversee it. An SIT has been formed, and the Nashik Police Commissioner, along with the SIT, is handling the investigation. I believe no one will be spared in this matter,” Fadnavis had said.

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Emphasising that no one will be spared, the Chief Minister said, “Attempts are being made to give it a political colour. If anyone has evidence, they should present it, and action will be taken accordingly. However, it should not be politicised. I can provide proof of who all from the opposition were involved, and I have the maximum evidence. But it is with the police, and it is their job to act, not mine.”

Speaking on allegations of preferential treatment, Fadnavis said, “Action will be taken against anyone found involved among those who met Kharat. But if we start acting against everyone just for meeting him, then you know how far that would go. Who sanctioned water out of turn for him? Who laid a 40 km pipeline? These facts have already been highlighted, so this issue should not be politicised, it concerns the dignity of women. Misusing influence to exploit women is one of the worst crimes. No matter what, the accused will have to face punishment. The government and police are ready to take all necessary action.”

What is the Case About?

Ashok Kharat aka 'Captain' Kharat has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. A Nashik court had earlier remanded him to police custody till March 24. According to police investigation, Kharat allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse.