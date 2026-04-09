Going Paperless? Delhi Govt Plans Separate eOffice Systems for Universities, Civic Bodies

Delhi: In an effort to improve governance and decrease paperwork, the Delhi government plans to modernize its digital file management system by implementing distinct eOffice platforms for various branches of government. The change is intended to increase productivity, reduce system stress, and improve departmental data security.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) created the eOffice platform, a single digital workspace for managing files, papers, and official workflows, which is currently used by all government agencies in Delhi. Officials claim that the system has encountered problems with scalability and congestion as usage has increased.

The government intends to split the current configuration into three separate systems in order to remedy this. Each will operate as a dedicated "instance," which is a distinct, safe environment designed for particular individuals.

Who gets what?

Under the new arrangement:

Advertisement

One platform will continue to serve core government departments

A second will be created exclusively for universities and academic institutions

A third will cater to public sector units (PSUs), autonomous bodies, and civic agencies

Officials say this separation will allow smoother operations, faster processing, and better data management for each category.

Temporary shutdown before rollout

All current data must be transferred from the old system to the new platforms as part of the transition. Consequently, during the update procedure, eOffice services will be momentarily unavailable.

Advertisement

Institutions and departments have been instructed to finish crucial tasks by 6 p.m. on April 10.

The rollout will happen in phases:

Government departments’ platform will resume on April 13

PSU and local body systems will go live on April 15

University and academic institution platforms will become operational on April 17