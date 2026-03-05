'Golden Chapter' In State's History: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitish Kumar's Return To National Politics After He Files Rajya Sabha Nomination

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar Chief Minister as a "golden chapter" in the state's history and welcomed his return to national politics as he filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.

Amit Shah emphasised the "glorious" tenure of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar during which he made significant contributions to Bihar's progress.

"Bihar's CM also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. With this, after a long gap, he will once again enter national politics as a Rajya Sabha MP. Nitish Kumar served as CM of Bihar from 2005 until now. His tenure was truly glorious. This tenure will be written as a golden chapter in Bihar's history, shaping the entire gamut of Bihar's development... Throughout his long career as an MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister, his kurta was never stained. His entire life was free from corruption charges," he said.

"For 11 years under PM Modi's leadership, he made a significant contribution to Bihar's progress in every way, and it was under his leadership that all of PM Modi's initiatives reached the people of Bihar... He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar," he added.

The statement comes as Bihar witnessed a huge political transition with incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, BJP's Shivesh Kumar and JD(U)'s Ram Nath Thakur, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

Nitish Kumar, who is the longest serving Bihar's Chief Minister, earlier announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and would file his nomination in the current election cycle.

"I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Nitish Kumar's announcement attracted reactions, with the opposition reiterating that BJP had intentions to remove him from the CM post all along.

Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack, saying that his "hijack" allegation proved to be true.

He said, “Everyone knows that in the Bihar elections, the NDA had given this slogan '2025 se 30 phir se Nitish'. The BJP and NDA's constituent parties know how the elections were conducted with the use of tricks, tantra-mantra, and the entire system in place. Even at that time, we had said that the BJP people had 'hijacked' Nitish Kumar and they won't let him sit on the chair again. We had said that he won't stay in the chair for more than six months.”