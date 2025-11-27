Updated 27 November 2025 at 21:56 IST
'Goli Maar Dunga': Did Congress Leader Threaten Colleague At Party Meeting Over Bihar Election Loss? Know All About The Drama
A Congress meeting to review the loss of the party in Bihar elections turned tense as leaders reportedly engaged in verbal spat with each other, sources said. While reports claimed that Congress' Sanjeev Singh threatened to shoot Jitendra Kumar at the meeting, the leader called the claim fake.
New Delhi: A Congress meeting to review the loss of the party in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections turned tense on Thursday as leaders reportedly engaged in verbal spat with each other, sources said. The meeting was held in the presence of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at party headquarters in New Delhi.
A heated exchange took place between Engineer Sanjeev Singh and Jitendra Kumar, both of whom lost the elections from their respective constituencies in Bihar, sources said.
‘Goli Maar Dunga…’
As per reports, Vaishali candidate Engineer Sanjeev Singh reportedly threatened to shoot Purnia candidate Jitendra Kumar during an argument at the meeting.
The argument started when leaders started blaming “outsider” candidates and “friendly fights” for the loss of Congress in Bihar. Sanjeev Kumar's candidature from Vaishali was also an instance of “friendly fight”, since Congress ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also fought from the same seat. Ajay Kumar Kushwaha was RJD's candidate from Vaishali.
The argument escalated, with Sanjeev Singh reportedly telling Jitendra Kumar, “Goli maar dunga (I will shoot you).” While sources claimed that Singh lost his cool and threatened Kumar, the former issued a clarification regarding the heated exchange at the meeting.
Congress Leader Denies Threatening Colleague
Reacting to reports of him allegedly threatening to kill his colleague at Congress headquarters, Singh said that this claim baseless. “There is no truth behind the claim,” adding that there is high security inside the Congress headquarters. “Do not pay any attention to rumours…I have not argued with anyone,” he further said.
Bihar Election Results
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a historic win with 202 seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan dropped to 35 seats.
The Congress won only six seats in the elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the highest number of seats at 89. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won the second highest number of seats at 85.
Jitendra Kumar secured 94,392 votes in the elections, losing the Purnia seat by 33,222 votes. BJP canddiate Vijay Kumar Khemka won the seat by securing 127,614 votes. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Singh lost the Vaishali seat by 87,982 votes. While he secured 20,395 votes, the winning candidate from Janata Dal (United), Siddhart Patel, won by securing a total of 108,377 votes.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 27 November 2025 at 21:56 IST