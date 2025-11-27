'Goli Maar Dunga': Did Congress Leader Threaten Colleague At Party Meeting Over Bihar Election Loss? Know All About The Drama | Image: ECI

New Delhi: A Congress meeting to review the loss of the party in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections turned tense on Thursday as leaders reportedly engaged in verbal spat with each other, sources said. The meeting was held in the presence of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at party headquarters in New Delhi.

A heated exchange took place between Engineer Sanjeev Singh and Jitendra Kumar, both of whom lost the elections from their respective constituencies in Bihar, sources said.

‘Goli Maar Dunga…’

As per reports, Vaishali candidate Engineer Sanjeev Singh reportedly threatened to shoot Purnia candidate Jitendra Kumar during an argument at the meeting.

The argument started when leaders started blaming “outsider” candidates and “friendly fights” for the loss of Congress in Bihar. Sanjeev Kumar's candidature from Vaishali was also an instance of “friendly fight”, since Congress ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also fought from the same seat. Ajay Kumar Kushwaha was RJD's candidate from Vaishali.

Advertisement

The argument escalated, with Sanjeev Singh reportedly telling Jitendra Kumar, “Goli maar dunga (I will shoot you).” While sources claimed that Singh lost his cool and threatened Kumar, the former issued a clarification regarding the heated exchange at the meeting.

Congress Leader Denies Threatening Colleague

Reacting to reports of him allegedly threatening to kill his colleague at Congress headquarters, Singh said that this claim baseless. “There is no truth behind the claim,” adding that there is high security inside the Congress headquarters. “Do not pay any attention to rumours…I have not argued with anyone,” he further said.

Advertisement

Bihar Election Results

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a historic win with 202 seats, way beyond the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan dropped to 35 seats.

The Congress won only six seats in the elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the highest number of seats at 89. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won the second highest number of seats at 85.