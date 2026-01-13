'Good Conversation': Jaishankar, Rubio Hold Strategic Talks; Possible Meeting Next Month

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral and strategic issues, including trade negotiations, defence cooperation, nuclear energy and critical minerals.

The dialogue comes amid ongoing efforts by both countries to boost economic engagement and address differences on certain commercial fronts. The ministers agreed to maintain sustained engagement on these priority issues, underlining the significance they place on continued communication.

Describing the exchange as a “good conversation”, Jaishankar said both sides reviewed key areas of cooperation and agreed to remain in close touch on matters of mutual interest. The talks come amid efforts by New Delhi and Washington to further strengthen their strategic partnership across economic and security domains.

Providing an update on the conversation, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the call was positive and forward-looking. In a post on social media platform X, Gor stated that Secretary Rubio and Jaishankar discussed next steps in bilateral trade negotiations, cooperation on critical minerals, and the possibility of a meeting next month.

Trade ties have been a key focus of recent India-U.S. engagements, with both sides looking to address outstanding issues while expanding commercial cooperation. Defence collaboration, a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, also featured prominently in the discussions.

The ministers additionally reviewed cooperation in the energy sector, including civil nuclear engagement, and explored ways to deepen collaboration in areas vital to long-term economic growth and strategic stability.

