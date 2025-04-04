Good News: Assam Announces Additional 2% Dearness Allowance Hike. Here’s How It Will Impact Salaries

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government will grant an additional 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees and pensioners. The new allowance will come into effect from January 1, 2025.

In a tweet shared by ANI, the Chief Minister stated, “The Assam Cabinet has announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance for state government employees and pensioners. This will be effective from January 1, 2025, and the additional DA will be included in the salaries before Bihu. Arrears will be provided in the months of April and May.”

This decision marks a move to provide relief to state employees in the face of rising inflation, ensuring their salaries are more aligned with the increased cost of living.

The announcement comes just a week after the Union Cabinet approved a similar 2 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees and pensioners, effective from April 1, 2025.

Here's How It Might Impact Salaries:

Basic Pay (Rs) Current DA (50%) (Rs) DA After 2% Hike (52%) (Rs) DA After 4% Hike (54%) (Rs) 18,000 9,000 9,360 9,720 30,000 17,500 18,200 18.900 50,000 25,000 26,000 27,000 70,000 35,000 36,400 37,000

The central government’s move is aimed at compensating employees and pensioners for the rise in prices, and it will benefit approximately 4.86 million central government employees and 6.65 million pensioners.

According to a press statement from the Union government, the combined financial impact of the DA and Dearness Relief (DR) increase will amount to Rs 6,614.04 crore annually. The increase was approved following the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, and it is part of a bi-annual revision based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), which is published by the Labour Bureau.

The central government had previously announced a 3 per cent DA hike in October 2024, effective from July 1, 2024, further emphasizing its commitment to address the financial strain caused by inflation.