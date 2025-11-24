Good News For Commuters! Namo Bharat Trains Now Available For Parties, Pre-Wedding Shoots- Check Price, Timings and Other Details

New Delhi: In a good move, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that Namo Bharat trains and stations along the Delhi-Meerut corridor can now be booked for special personal events. Reportedly, the special move was proposed in a bid to make high-speed rail system more than just a mode of transport where events including birthday parties, pre-wedding photoshoots, and other milestone celebrations can be hoisted. As per the statement, individuals, event organisers and photography or media companies can book static or running Namo Bharat coaches under the new policy. A mock-up coach at the Duhai Depot is also available for static shoots, stated a news agency.

Price And Other Features

Going by the news report, in order to book the Namo Bharat trains for such occasions, the booking starts at Rs 5000 per hour, with 30 minutes each allotted for setting up and removing decorations or equipment. Commenting on the same, the NCRTC added that the service offers a distinctive experience, with Namo Bharat’s modern, internationally designed coaches providing a visually appealing setting for photographs and small gatherings. The corporation further stated that the facilities may be personalised with simple decorations, subject to guidelines.

Timings Of The Event

The corporation informed about the timings stating that the celebrations will be permitted only between 6 am and 11 pm and will be organised in a way that does not disrupt train operations or inconvenience commuters. Furthermore, to ensure safety and adherence to operational protocols, the events will take place under NCRTC staff and and security personnel supervision.

Details About Stations

The statement stated that initiative will cater to the stations that are located at key points such as Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, and Meerut South and the move is expected to attract residents across the Delhi-Meerut corridor, offering them a familiar yet unusual space to mark special moments, it said. As per NCRTC, a detailed premises hiring policy for film shoots, documentaries, advertisements, and other visual projects at Namo Bharat trains and stations has also been formulated. It went on to add that These locations can be booked for short-term use at competitive rates.