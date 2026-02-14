Good News For Delhi Metro Commuters: Noida's Aqua Line To Connect Directly With Blue And Magenta Lines

New Delhi: In a major, and much-awaited relief for commuters across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line will soon be directly connected to the Delhi Metro's Blue and Magenta lines at Botanical Garden.

The Union Government on Saturday approved the extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142, paving the way for the direct interchange.

Until now, there was no dedicated station where a commuter could directly change from the blue or magenta line to the aqua line. Instead, a 300-meter pedestrian walkway connected the Sector 51 Station of the Aqua Line to the Sector 52 Station of the Blue line.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the construction of an 11.56-kilometre corridor connecting Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden at an estimated cost of Rs 2,254 crore. The project will be taken care of by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation and is expected to be completed within four years.

Once operational, the extension will make Botanical Garden a key interchange hub, allowing seamless connectivity between Noida's Aqua Line and Delhi Metro’s Blue and Magenta corridors. This is expected to significantly reduce travel time and eliminate the need for multiple road transfers for commuters travelling between Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi.

The new stretch will feature eight elevated stations. It is aimed at easing congestion while strengthening connectivity across major residential as well as commercial zones.

