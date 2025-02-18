Good News For Jharkhand Govt Employees: 7% DA Hike Announced To Be Effective From This Date, Details Inside

Ranchi: A 7 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) has been approved for the Jharkhand government employees, which will be effective from July 1 last year, an official statement said.

The decision to hike Dearness Allowance was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

How Much Will Govt Salaries Increase?

The employees would be receiving DA of 246 per cent (of the basic pay) from the existing 239 per cent.

The dearness relief to pensioners under the sixth pay commission was also increased by 7 percentage points to 246 per cent.

“The DA for the government employees under the fifth pay commission was also hiked to 455 per cent from the existing 443 per cent, effective from July 1, 2024,” Joint Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Ranjan told reporters.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 proposals were cleared by the cabinet, including approval for the Jharkhand Micro, Small and Medium Units (MSME) Special Exemption Bill, 2025.

The cabinet also approved the Factories (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill, 2024 in order to comply with the ‘Business Reforms Action Plan’ prepared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.