Good News For Mumbaikars! Maharashtra Extends Atal Setu Toll Concession Till 2025 —Details Inside

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has extended the toll concession for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu for another year. The initial toll for the six-lane Trans Harbour Bridge, stretching 21.8 km, was set at Rs 500. However, the state government had offered a concession of Rs 250 for one year.

On Tuesday, the state cabinet approved the extension of this toll concession, which will now be valid until December 2025.

This concession will guarantee that bridge users continue to enjoy the reduced toll, as initially promised.

The Atal Setu, linking Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, was officially opened on January 12, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Mumbai: Atal Setu Earns Rs 22 Crore in Toll in Just 3 Months

Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which connects the island city to Raigad district, has collected over Rs 22.57 crore in toll in just three and a half months since its opening. The figure was disclosed in response to an RTI query by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Following the inauguration of the bridge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RTI activist Ajay Bose filed an application on January 18, requesting details on the number of vehicles that passed through the bridge from January 12 to April 23, along with the total toll collected.

Bose said the MMRDA took considerable time to respond, prompting him to approach the appellate authority for the information, which was provided to him recently. The MMRDA's data shows that 11,07,606 vehicles passed through Atal Setu during the period, generating a toll of Rs 22.57 crore.

The bridge accommodates all types of vehicles, including LMVs, buses, and multi-axle vehicles. According to the RTI response, over 10 lakh vehicles were cars, jeeps, or vans, while the remainder were mini-buses and multi-axle vehicles. "Cars, jeeps, and vans accounted for the highest revenue, generating more than Rs 20 crore," Bose said.