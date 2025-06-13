‘Goodbye India’: UK Couple Shared Final Moments Before Air India Flight Crash

Air India Flight Crash: London-based yoga enthusiast Jamie Meek had just finished a memorable trip to Gujarat with his partner, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek. On their last night in India, the couple shared a series of Instagram stories capturing their final hours in Ahmedabad.



In a post shared late Wednesday night, Jamie reflected on the journey, calling it a “magical experience.” He posted, “It’s our last night in India,” tagging their stay at The House of MG, a heritage hotel in the city. Sharing a glimpse of the property, he wrote, “This hotel.”



Jamie, who is also the director of The Wellness Foundry, a London-based centre for tarot and spiritual wellness, said spending their last night at the hotel and enjoying a traditional Gujarati thali was “a perfect way to round up the trip.”



“There’s been too much... It would be so nice to remember this and share it with everybody because we really have been on quite a journey,” he said in one of the Instagram stories. “We’ve just had the most delicious thali food. It was a perfect way to round up the trip. So yeah, excited to share it all with you actually.”



In another video, Fiongal added: “So it’s our last night in India. Uh and we’ve had a magical experience really. It’s been, yeah, there’s been some quiet mind blowing... mind blowing things have happened... we are going to put this all together and create a vlog. I think it’s my first ever vlog... we’re going to make a vlog about the whole trip. Yeah and share it.”