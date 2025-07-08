Gopal Khemka Case: How Was Accused Behind Patna Businessman’s Murder Identified? Bihar Police Reveals Chilling Details

In a fresh development in the murder case of Patna businessman Gopal Khemka, Bihar police revealed some key details about the identification of the accused including the major clues that led to his arrest.

At a press briefing in Patna, DGP Vinay Kumar said, "The STF and Patna police formed an SIT. Based on the clues found at the crime scene and CCTV surveillance, the information about the motorcycle, and the description of the shooter, all city CCTV cameras were searched. Till the motorcycle was traced, the SIT team went there. After identifying the motorcycle, the owner was identified and was arrested."

Elaborating on the matter at the same briefing, Senior SP Kartikeya Sharma said, "When we started the search, all the CCTVs were checked... After doing all this, we reached the location where the accused went. When the house was searched, we found the motorcycle, and an attempt was made to tamper with the vehicle's number plate. We have recovered the clothes, shoes, and mask that the accused was wearing during the crime. A person (Umesh Yadav) present at the house was brought to the station for the investigation. During the investigation, he accepted the crime, and he also said that the weapon used in the crime was hidden in the house... During the search, 59 rounds of bullets were recovered."

Speaking to reporters after the press briefing, SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that land seems to be the prime motive behind the businessman's murder.

"The motive that has come forward till now is about the land dispute in the business, and there are more reasons also on which we are doing the investigation. We got the papers of the various lands, and an investigation is going on. We have also recovered several audio clips, and the dispute was not only about one land; there were many lands. Vikas, alias Raja, has been sent to jail in other cases also. In 9 cases, FIR has been registered against him…We have not found any criminal record of Umesh Yadav…We are doing the investigation and seeing if there is any outer link," he said.

At the briefing, the police also shared that evidence has been found against Ashok Sahu, who has been accused of giving the contract to the accused to commit the crime.

“We also have proof against Ashok Sahu, who gave the contract to kill the victim....There can be many reasons behind this; many call records have to be checked,” ADG Kundan Krishnan said.

CCTV Footage Of The Murder

A 30-second CCTV footage showing moments leading up to Khemka's murder was accessed by Republic. The video shows how an armed assailant appears out of the darkness and fires multiple shots at Khemka’s vehicle shortly after he arrives outside his house. The accused fled the scene soon after the attack.

The incident occurred at around 11 PM on July 4, when Khemka returned home after visiting the Bankipore Club in Patna.

The killer, as per police sources, conducted a recce of the location in advance and was waiting near the entrance of Khemka's residence to launch the attack.