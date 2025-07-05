Two Murders, Same Family, 6 Years Apart: Is There a Sinister Link in Business Tycoon Gopal Khemka and Son Gunjan Khemka Killings?

Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his home in Patna, six years after his son Gunjan was killed in a similar attack. | Image: Republicworld

Patna: The cold-blooded murder of well-known businessman Gopal Khemka on July 4 has sent shockwaves across Bihar’s capital. In a shocking late-night incident, Khemka was shot dead near his residence in the Ramgulam Chowk area, under the jurisdiction of Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna.

His murder has also raised eyebrows, as his son Gunjan Khemka was shot dead in a similar manner in broad daylight in 2018.

Two Armed Men, Multiple Shots: What Really Happened to Gunjan Khemka?

Gunjan Khemka, a industrialist and BJP leader, was shot dead on December 20, 2018, in broad daylight near his factory gate in Hajipur, under the jurisdiction of Vaishali’s Industrial Police Station. He was 37 years old at the time.

According to eyewitness accounts, Gunjan was getting out of his car at the gate of his carton manufacturing unit when two armed men on a motorcycle without a license plate opened fire through the window, hitting him multiple times in the head and chest. His driver was also critically injured in the attack.

This wasn’t the first time Gunjan had been targeted. He had previously survived a life-threatening attack in 2016, raising questions about why adequate protection hadn’t been arranged after the initial threat.

Despite the brutality and political pressure at the time, Gunjan’s killers were never brought to justice.

Gopal Khemka Gunned Down Outside His Home

Nearly six years later, on the night of July 4, 2025, tragedy struck the Khemka family again. Gopal Khemka, father of Gunjan and a prominent Patna-based businessman and owner of Magadh Hospital, was shot dead just outside his residence near Hotel Panache in the Ramgulam Chowk area of Patna.

Around 11 PM, as Gopal stepped out of his car after returning from Bankipore Club, unidentified assailants lying in wait opened fire at close range. He collapsed on the spot. Police recovered a bullet and an empty shell casing from the scene.

His family and local businessmen have alleged serious lapses in police response. Despite the murder happening just 300 meters from the local police station, law enforcement reportedly arrived hours later. Only after public outrage did senior officers, including Central SP Diksha, arrive at the scene.

Is There a Link Between the Father-Son Murders?

The recent murder of Patna businessman Gopal Khemka has raised suspicions about a possible connection to the 2018 killing of his son, Gunjan Khemka. Both father and son were shot in a very similar manner-in public, with close-range gunfire by masked or unknown attackers.

In both incidents, business rivalry, extortion, and careful planning seem to be the potential motives behind the attacks.

Police believe the attackers were familiar with his schedule and had planned the attack in advance.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe whether the murders of father and son are connected, with business rivalry being looked at as a possible reason for both killings.

SIT Formed to Probe The Murder

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe whether there is any direct link between the two killings. According to officials, CCTV footage is being reviewed, and forensic teams have collected crucial evidence from the crime scene.DGP Vinay Kumar informed that SP City Central will lead the team.

"On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan. The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway. One bullet and one shell have been recovered,” SP Patna Diksha said.

RJD Slams Bihar Govt: 'State Under Criminal Rule'

Following the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led government, stating:

"Bihar has become a 'mega-jungle rule.' The fact that this crime occurred near the police headquarters highlights the collapse of law and order in the state."

Tiwari further added, "Tejashwi Yadav has been raising questions, holding up a mirror to this government. Nitish Kumar is unfit to be Chief Minister for even a moment. Bihar’s lawlessness will end only when this government is removed."