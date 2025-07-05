CCTV Footage Captures Chilling Moments of Bihar Businessman Gopal Khemka’s Murder in Patna | WATCH

Patna: In a major development in the cold-blooded murder of well-known Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka, a chilling CCTV footage from outside his Ramgulam Chowk residence has been accessed by Republic.

The clincher visual evidence has captured the spinechilling moments leading up to the killing and showed the calculated nature of the crime. Just 30 seconds after Khemka’s vehicle arrives outside his house, a man appears out of the darkness, fires multiple shots at close range, and vanishes into the night.

The 30-Second Chilling CCTV Footage

The incident occurred around 11 PM on July 4, when Khemka returned home after visiting the Bankipore Club. As his car reached the entrance of his residence, an armed assailant emerged, opened fire at close range, and fled the scene within seconds. The killer, it is now believed by the police, had conducted a full recce of the location in advance and was waiting near the entrance to launch an attack.

Senior officers, including SP Patna Diksha, reached the scene. One bullet and multiple empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. The businessman’s body was sent for postmortem.

SIT Formed, CCTV & Forensics Under Scanner

In response to the high-profile killing, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SP City Central to probe every possible angles of the case. The team is currently analysing the CCTV footage and collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene.

“The crime scene has been secured. One bullet and one shell have been recovered. The investigation is on at full pace,” SP Diksha said, confirming that technical surveillance and witness statements are being examined closely.

A Repeat Tragedy: Son Gunjan Khemka Was Also Murdered

The is not the first tragedy that has hit the Khemka family. Gopal Khemka’s son, Gunjan Khemka, was shot dead in a similar manner in December 2018 near the Industrial Police Station area of Hajipur, around 35 km from Patna.

This eerie parallel between both the murders has prompted police to explore whether both incidents are connected. The father-son duo had extensive business interests across healthcare, chemist chains, petrol pumps, and real estate.

Gunjan Khemka

Is There a Link Between the Two Murders?