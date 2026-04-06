Gorakhpur to Everest Base Camp via Kathmandu: Divya Singh’s 14-Day Extreme Cycling Journey Stuns the Internet
Divya Singh, a young woman from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has completed a rare and extreme cycling expedition from Kathmandu to Everest Base Camp. Over 14 days, she rode 10–12 hours daily through steep climbs, rocky trails, and high-altitude conditions, even carrying her bicycle when cycling was impossible. Her final moment at base camp, proudly holding the Indian flag, has gone viral online.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: In a feat that goes far beyond adventure tourism, Divya Singh, a young woman from Uttar Pradesh, has completed a journey most seasoned explorers would hesitate to attempt. Starting from Kathmandu, she cycled all the way to Everest Base Camp, battling extreme weather, high-altitude conditions, and unforgiving terrain. Her achievement has quickly gone viral, inspiring thousands online.
A Journey of Endurance
What makes this expedition remarkable is not just the destination, but the sheer effort behind it. Over 14 consecutive days, Divya cycled for 10 to 12 hours daily, navigating steep climbs, rocky trails, and unpredictable mountain paths. Each stage tested both her physical strength and mental resilience, demanding discipline and focus.
Battling Harsh Conditions
As she ascended higher into the Himalayas, the environment grew harsher. Oxygen levels dropped, temperatures plunged, and the risk of altitude sickness loomed large. At points where cycling was impossible, Divya carried her bicycle herself, refusing to stop or turn back. This persistence became the defining feature of her journey.
The Iconic Moment at Base Camp
Her final moments were captured in a widely shared video: Divya standing at Everest Base Camp, bicycle by her side, proudly holding the Indian flag against the backdrop of towering Himalayan peaks. The image symbolises not just completion, but the grit and determination it took to get there.
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Preparation Against the Odds
Divya is said to have prepared for this record‑breaking feat through rigorous self‑training and local practice, despite limited resources. Her expedition was flagged off from Vikas Bhavan in Gorakhpur by district officials, who later celebrated her success as a milestone for women’s empowerment in India.
Financial and Mental Discipline
Behind the physical achievement was careful planning. Divya reportedly managed her training and logistics without the kind of corporate sponsorships or large budgets often associated with extreme sports. Her disciplined approach - balancing preparation, savings, and family support - allowed her to focus entirely on the challenge ahead.
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Rare Example of Determination
While mountaineering expeditions to Everest are well documented, cycling all the way to base camp remains an uncommon challenge. The terrain, weather, and altitude make it a rare feat. Online reactions have praised her determination, with many calling it a powerful example of focus and resilience.
More Than a Personal Milestone
Divya Singh’s effort is now being seen as more than just an individual achievement. It highlights how preparation, discipline, and resilience can help overcome some of the toughest conditions on Earth. For many, her journey stands as a reminder that extraordinary goals can be reached with persistence, even without conventional support systems.
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