Government Assures UIDAI Aadhaar Database Unbreached; Multi-Layered Tech Protecting 134 Crore Identities

New Delhi: The government has implemented comprehensive measures to protect the personal data of Aadhaar number holders, and no breach of data has occurred from the central database to date.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a press release on Wednesday, confirmed that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) uses a multi-layered security system to keep information safe. "Till date, no breach of Aadhaar card holders' data has occurred from the UIDAI database," the release said.

This system follows a "defence-in-depth" design, which means there are many different layers of protection for the database. UIDAI also carries out regular checks and audits to make sure these systems continue to work properly.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, submitted these details in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2025. The Minister stated that advanced encryption technologies are used to protect data whenever it is being sent or stored. This ensures that the private details of citizens remain locked and secure from unauthorized access.

The UIDAI system has received top international certifications for its safety standards. "UIDAI's Information Security Management System is ISO 27001:2022-certified by STQC. UIDAI is also certified ISO/IEC 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management System). Further, UIDAI is declared as a protected system and hence the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) continuously provide security advices to maintain its cybersecurity posture," the release said.

To keep the system modern and safe, an independent agency also checks how well the rules are being followed. This includes regular tests known as Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).

