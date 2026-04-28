Negligence At GMCH? 50-Year-Old Staffer Crushed By Equipment Lift; CCTV Records Gruesome Tragedy

Nagpur: A horrific Incident at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has claimed the life of a 50-year-old housekeeping staffer, sparking outrage over alleged safety negligence and poor maintenance within the state-run facility.

The victim, identified as Jyoti Ahire, was performing her routine duties on Monday when the fatal incident occurred.

According to chilling CCTV footage recovered from the premises, Ahire was near a descending equipment lift, used primarily for transporting medical supplies and heavy gear, when her head became trapped in the closing mechanism or the gap of the moving hoist.

The Incident

The CCTV footage reportedly captures the harrowing moment the equipment lift descended while Ahire was positioned in a vulnerable spot.

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Within seconds, she was pinned by the heavy machinery. Nearby staff and witnesses rushed to her aid after hearing the commotion to extricate her from the lift.

Ahire was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of the same hospital.

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Despite the proximity to immediate medical intervention, she succumbed to severe head and neck injuries shortly after the accident.

Allegations of Negligence

The death has triggered a wave of protests from fellow staff members and labour unions, who allege that the hospital’s infrastructure is crumbling and that safety protocols for specialised equipment are virtually nonexistent.

The hospital administration has expressed its condolences and announced an internal inquiry.

Local police have registered a case of accidental death, reviewing the CCTV footage to determine if there was a mechanical failure or a breach of safety standard operating procedures (SOPs).