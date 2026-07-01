‘Government of India Is Fooling Citizens’: Congress MP Hibi Eden’s Explosive Charge After Home Ministry Amends FCRA | EXCLUSIVE

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden has launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the latest amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), alleging that the government’s justification behind the new rules is misleading.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Eden said there was no objection to monitoring foreign funds or ensuring accountability, but questioned the need for further restrictions when existing mechanisms were already in place.

“The Government of India is merely fooling the people of this country. They have already made restrictions. Proper audit is happening,” Eden said.

He claimed that FCRA-registered organisations already face scrutiny, with their transactions being monitored and audited through existing systems.

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‘No illegal activity should happen, including religious conversion’: Eden backs monitoring but questions new powers

Eden said organisations receiving foreign contributions must follow the law and added that foreign funds should not be used for any unlawful purpose.

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“We totally understand that there should be no illegal activity when foreign funds come to India. There shouldn’t be any kind of religious conversion,” he said.

However, the Congress MP raised concerns over provisions that he claimed could allow authorities to take action against institutions over technical issues during compliance.

He said delays caused by reasons such as technical failures, administrative issues or renewal-related hurdles could put organisations at risk of losing control over their assets.

“If the internet server is down, bureaucrats are not ready to support, or there is a deliberate delay in the audit system or renewal of licence, the DM would have authority whereby with retrospective effect these institutions’ assets can be captured,” Eden alleged.

‘This is about control, not just compliance’: MP alleges targeting of minority institutions

Eden cited the example of Missionaries of Charity, saying he had earlier written to Home Minister Amit Shah after the organisation faced renewal issues.

He alleged that technical violations should not become a reason for charitable institutions to face severe action.

The MP maintained that Congress was not opposing regulation of NGOs but accused the Centre of attempting to increase control over institutions.

“We are not saying FCRA should not be monitored. Every organisation, every NGO should be monitored,” Eden said.

“But apart from these technical things, there is a wider agenda where the government wants to control these organisations,” he alleged.