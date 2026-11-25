Madurai: Amid the ongoing controversy over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill, Arif Khan, Secretary of the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah, on Wednesday defended the Tamil Nadu government's decision, saying the lamp was lit at its usual location in accordance with the temple's Agama traditions and long-standing practices.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Khan said it was incorrect to claim that the state government had not lit the lamp, and appreciated its handling of the law-and-order situation to prevent religious clashes and communal divisions.

"It is not correct to say that the Tamil Nadu government did not light the lamp. The lamp was lit. In accordance with the temple's Agama traditions and long-standing practices, the government ensured that the lamp was lit at its usual location near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple atop Thiruparankundram Hill. There has been no deviation from the established practice," he said.

Thanking the state government for its handling of the situation, Khan said the authorities had taken a clear stand after considering the legal and religious aspects of the matter.

Advertisement

"I would like to thank the Tamil Nadu government for handling the law-and-order situation effectively and preventing any religious clashes or communal divisions in the state. The government took a clear and decisive stand. The authorities are well aware of the law. If the Tamil Nadu government has taken such a decision, it would certainly have considered all the legal aspects before doing so," he said.

He further said that temple priests had held consultations on the proposed arrangement before arriving at a decision.

Advertisement

"The government also considered the Agama requirements governing the lighting of the lamp. Even yesterday afternoon, the temple priests held consultations to determine whether the proposed arrangement was appropriate. Only after considering all these aspects did they arrive at a decision. They have also issued a statement today," Khan said.

Emphasising that the government had prevented a potentially major disturbance in the state, he said, "The government has acted correctly. Most importantly, it has prevented a potentially major disturbance in Tamil Nadu. That is what we appreciate. The government has discharged its responsibility properly. There is no question of the government violating the law. It has simply followed the established practice that has been observed for generations."

The remarks come amid a political and religious controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite the Supreme Court's interim order directing that the lamp be lit there.

The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, earlier in the day, accused the Tamil Nadu government and the INDIA bloc of failing to comply with the Supreme Court's order.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi alleged that the state government had not implemented the court's direction permitting the ceremonial lighting of the lamp at the disputed hilltop pillar for one day, subject to certain conditions.

He also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue, alleging that the INDIA bloc's position contradicted its stated commitment to protecting the Constitution.

Trivedi further criticised the detentions made during the protests and questioned whether the state machinery would take similar action against Muslim clerics during Eid festivities.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar also condemned the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that denying permission to light the Maha Deepam at the sacred hill amounted to defiance of the Supreme Court's order and hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.

"The Hindu society will certainly respond democratically, at the appropriate time, to this mindset that hurts the sentiments of devotees and commits contempt of the Judiciary," he said.

Kumar alleged that the state government's decision amounted to challenging the judiciary and the Constitution, and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would take action against those who had allegedly defied its order.

Meanwhile, Madurai Police, earlier in the day, said cases had been registered against around 300 BJP and Hindu organisation members for staging protests in Thiruparankundram on Tuesday, demanding that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon.

According to police, cases were registered under six sections, including unlawful assembly without permission, causing a breach of public peace, making controversial remarks and obstructing government servants from discharging their duties.