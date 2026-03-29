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Govt Eases Kerosene Licensing Norms, Allows Sale At Petrol Pumps Amid LPG Concerns

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday eased petroleum safety and licensing norms amid reported concerns over LPG supply in view of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Nidhi Sinha
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Govt Eases Kerosene Licensing Norms, Allows Sale At Petrol Pumps Amid LPG Concerns
Govt Eases Kerosene Licensing Norms, Allows Sale At Petrol Pumps Amid LPG Concerns | Image: Unsplash

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday eased petroleum safety and licensing norms amid reported concerns over LPG supply in view of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The Central government said in ‌an ⁠official notification that the measures would enable the ​ad‑hoc ​distribution ⁠of kerosene to households ​for cooking and ​lighting ⁠in 21 states and federal ⁠territories.

As part of the new norms, the government has allowed two petrol pumps of Public Sector Undertaking Oil Marketing Companies (PSU OMCs) in each district to stock up to 5,000 litres of kerosene and dispense them to public for cooking and lighting purposes.

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Nidhi Sinha
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