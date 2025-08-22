'Will Not Be Afraid,...Will Not Lose': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in First Public Appearance After Attack

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed public meetings on Friday after being attacked on Wednesday.

She attended an event organized by the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi, marking her first public appearance since the attack on August 20.

Bouncing back stronger after the attack, she told the public, “I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you. It is my vow to continuously fight with you."

CM Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji during a Jan Sunvai program on Wednesday at the Chief Minister's residence in the national capital. He was detained by the police immediately and has been sent to a five-day police custody.

During the meeting, she praised the efforts of traders in Gandhi Nagar for contributing to the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

"You have established a robust flow of income across Delhi. Your efforts have significantly popularized our 'Vocal for Local' concept. People who once shopped in South Delhi markets now come to Gandhi Nagar to purchase products. We must continue this momentum. We need to ensure that the quality of Indian products improves and gains its own branding. Our goal is to make Indian products recognized internationally. Together, we must move in that direction."

She also assured that she would be open to implementing suggestions from MPs and MLAs to globalize indigenous products.

"When Modi ji talks about 'Vocal for Local' and 'One District, One Product,' I sometimes wonder which product from which district stands out. Today, after visiting here, I realized that readymade garments are this district's specialty, and we must promote them. We need to elevate this market to new heights and take it to an international level. I will act promptly on any suggestions from MPs and MLAs to achieve this," she said.

During her public address, she emphasized the focus on 'Yamunapar'.

"We will once again place Yamunapar at the forefront of Delhi's development. I congratulate the people of Yamunapar for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, built under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, as it will make our lives and daily routines much more convenient," said Gupta.

She also highlighted ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna River.

"A large number of people live on this side of the Yamuna in Delhi and are awaiting the restoration of Mother Yamuna. With time, Mother Yamuna will appear cleaner and more beautiful. Water and sewer lines will be laid across Yamunapar. Where water pipelines are absent, they will be installed. Where parking is an issue, multiple parking lots will be constructed. Where toilets are needed, they will be built. I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not tire, and will not give up. Until Delhi gets its due, I will keep fighting alongside you. This is my vow," she said.

The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into the attack on the chief minister, with investigators now seeking dump data from both her personal and official residences.

Officials said the move is aimed at piecing together a clear picture of the accused Rajesh Khimji's presence and movements before and during the incident.