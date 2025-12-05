Govt Forms 4-Member Panel To Probe IndiGo Crisis, Sets 15-Day Deadline to Submit Report

New Delhi: The Government of India has formed a four-member high-level inquiry committee to look into the IndiGo Airlines operational disruption.

The inquiry will examine what went wrong at IndiGo, determine accountability for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring passengers do not face such hardships again, according to a PIB release.

The members of the committee tasked with reviewing and assessing the circumstances that led to the aviation chaos that caused severe inconvenience to passengers are:

1. Sanjay K. Bramhane, Joint Director General

2. Amit Gupta, Deputy Director General

3. Capt. Kapil Manglik, SFOI

4. Capt. Lokesh Rampal, FOI

The main terms of reference of the committee are:

1. Identify the underlying causes leading to widespread operational disruptions

2. Assess the adequacy of manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and implementation preparedness in the context of FDTL CAR 2024

3. Review the extent of compliance with the revised FDTL provisions, including analysis of gaps admitted by the airline

4. Ascertain the accountability and responsibility for planning failures that led to the breakdown of operational stability

The committee has been asked to submit its findings and recommendations to the DGCA within 15 days.