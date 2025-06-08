Govt Hits Back at Congress, Says Vantara Deal Focused on Wildlife, Not Profits

On Saturday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reacted to a question from Congress about the expected agreement between the Delhi Zoo and the Ambani-led Vantara. He explained that the intended memorandum of understanding is designed to promote cooperation in wildlife conservation. It also aims at rescue, rehabilitation, animal health, and welfare. Yadav voiced concern over attempts to "instil doubts" among the public. “Some individuals tend to raise doubts in the minds of the public at every opportunity,” Yadav shared on X in reply to a post by Congress General Secretary and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh. Yadav’s response came three days after Ramesh's remarks.



On June 4, Ramesh expressed concern about the “proposed MoU.” It was set to be signed between Delhi’s National Zoological Park and Reliance’s Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. This is commonly referred to as Vantara. Ramesh questioned whether this marked the initial step toward privatizing the zoo.



Ramesh stated that the agreement could lead to the zoo being handed over to a private entity. In response, Yadav clarified that the proposed deal is a revised version of the existing MoU. The original MoU was established between the Delhi Zoo and Greens Zoological and Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This occurred back in January 2021.



The memorandum focuses on animal exchanges. It also includes skill development for animal keepers. Additionally, it emphasizes the scientific management of animals. Lastly, it supports knowledge sharing on conservation breeding and education.



In his X post, Yadav also commended Vantara for having “developed top-notch facilities and services in animal health and welfare, exceptional zoo design, wild animal rescue and rehabilitation, and habitat enhancement, among other things.”



The Delhi Zoo aims to update the existing MoU with Vantara to improve captive wildlife management and expand cooperation in line with modern management needs. According to sources, the proposed agreement emphasizes knowledge sharing rather than a management takeover.