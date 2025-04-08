Govt Launches Inter-AIIMS Digital Portal to Boost Healthcare Access

New Delhi: In a major step towards transforming India’s public healthcare system, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda launched the Inter-AIIMS Referral Portal, a new digital platform developed by AIIMS New Delhi to modernize and streamline patient referrals across the country.

Launched as part of the government’s push to integrate technology with healthcare, the portal aims to improve transparency, efficiency, and patient experience within the AIIMS hospital network.

New Portal to Revolutionize Inter-Hospital Referrals

The Inter-AIIMS Referral Portal, developed indigenously by AIIMS Delhi, is set to redefine how patients are transferred and referred between various AIIMS institutions. The portal uses cutting-edge technologies, including facial recognition systems and automated workflows, to create a seamless and secure referral process.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the new system will help reduce waiting times, minimize manual errors, and ensure a more patient-centric healthcare experience.

"By harnessing the power of technology, we can transform the medical sector and enhance the lives of millions," said JP Nadda, underlining the government’s commitment to advancing digital innovation in healthcare.

Pilot Phase to Begin with AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Bilaspur

The project will initially begin as a pilot phase, linking AIIMS New Delhi with AIIMS Bilaspur. This phase will serve as a proof of concept, allowing the Ministry to test and fine-tune the portal’s operational protocols before expanding it across the entire AIIMS network in India.

“This phase will serve as a critical testing ground to refine operational protocols and address practical challenges, laying the foundation for an integrated, nationwide system,” the Ministry said.

Once fully implemented, the system is expected to drastically improve coordination between hospitals, helping doctors and medical staff manage referrals, schedule bookings, and maintain clear communication.

Improved Access and Empowerment for Patients

Beyond improving hospital coordination, the Inter-AIIMS Referral Portal has been designed to empower patients. Patients will be able to track their referral status, understand available medical slots, and communicate more effectively with hospital authorities.

The platform will also integrate with the existing online system for booking accommodation at Vishram Sadan, ensuring patients and their families can access affordable and comfortable lodging while receiving treatment far from home.

Boosting Transparency and Inclusivity in Healthcare

Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the broader vision behind the initiative, stating, "The vision for optimized and accessible healthcare for all is evident in this initiative, underscoring the Ministry's dedication to achieving greater efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity in healthcare delivery."

With the launch of the Inter-AIIMS Referral Portal, the Ministry has taken a significant leap toward building a connected and responsive public healthcare infrastructure, making specialized medical services more accessible to patients across India.