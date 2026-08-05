Govt Likely To Call 3-Day Special Parliament Session From Aug 17 For Delimitation, Women's Quota Bills

New Delhi: The Centre is likely to convene a special session of Parliament beginning August 17 to take up the long-pending delimitation and women’s reservation amendment bills, according per reports.

The ongoing Monsoon Session is scheduled to conclude on August 13. As per reports, Parliament may not be formally prorogued after that date, enabling the government to reconvene the Houses at short notice once it is confident of securing the required numbers.

The proposed three-day special sitting would mark a second attempt to pass the legislative package, the reports said.

In April 2026, the government had introduced the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill along with the Delimitation Bill and related measures during a short special session. The constitutional amendment, which requires a two-thirds majority, failed to clear the Lok Sabha, leading the government to withdraw the companion bills.

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The bills seek to enable a fresh delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census, expand the strength of the Lok Sabha (potentially up to around 850 seats), and operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections. The 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam had linked women’s reservation to a future delimitation exercise after the first census post-2026; the proposed amendments aim to delink that timeline.

The government is reportedly working to bridge the gap to the special majority threshold, approximately 360 votes in the Lok Sabha and 164 in the Rajya Sabha. Recent political developments, including shifts in opposition alliances, have narrowed the shortfall, and the ruling side is also exploring possible support from parties such as the DMK.

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The opposition has so far remained cautious, with concerns centred on the linking of women’s reservation to delimitation and the potential redistribution of seats among states.