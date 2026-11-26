New Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Central government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business.

In a post on X, Rijiju added that the sittings of both Houses of Parliament are expected to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business.

"The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Rijiju posted on X.

"Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," the Union Minister added.

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The sittings of both Houses are scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 3, 2026, subject to the exigencies of essential government business.

Speculation over the delimitation and women's reservation has intensified following Rijiju's announcement, as the announcement did not specify which bills would be taken up.

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Meanwhile, a Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting is to be held tomorrow in Delhi at 4.30 PM to discuss the strategy for the Parliament sitting to be held from November 30.

The decision to reconvene the Houses at short notice comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented procedural timeline following the previous parliamentary session.

Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on August 13, 2026.

Neither House was prorogued following the August 13 adjournment. Crossing the 100-day mark in late November, this became the longest unprorogued gap between parliamentary sittings in India's constitutional history, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

Both Houses were only adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, by their respective Presiding Officers. Formal prorogation by the President of India under Article 85(2)(a) was never issued.

Because the Monsoon Session was never prorogued, the government does not need the President to summon a brand-new session (which conventionally requires a 14-day notice).

Under the Rules of Procedure (such as Rule 15 in the Lok Sabha), the Speaker and Chairman can directly reconvene an unprorogued House at short notice to resume the existing session.