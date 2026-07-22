Govt Names 1989-Batch IAS Officer Anurag Jain As NITI Aayog CEO For 2 Years
Centre has appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Anurag Jain as NITI Aayog CEO for a 2-year term, tasking the senior bureaucrat with steering the government's policy think tank on reforms and development initiatives.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Centre has appointed senior bureaucrat Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog. According to reports, IAS Jain will serve in the role for a period of two years from the date of their appointment. Having handled various responsibilities at the top level, he brings decades of administrative experience to the position.
Anurag Jain's appointment was made at a crucial time, when the government’s premier policy think tank continues to drive key reforms and development agenda across ministries. Jain brings decades of administrative experience to the position.
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