Govt Plans Special Session to Pass Women’s Reservation Bill, Confident of Comfortable Margin, Reports PTI

New Delhi: The government is planning to convene a special session of Parliament to pass a Constitution amendment bill linked to the implementation of women’s reservation, with sources expressing confidence that the measure would clear the Lok Sabha by a margin of 15 to 18 votes, PTI reported.

Sources told PTI the government is assured of having the required numbers but did not disclose the dates or duration of the proposed session.

A two-thirds majority is needed for the Constitution amendment bill, requiring 361 votes in the 543-member Lok Sabha, which currently has three vacancies.

The proposed amendment seeks to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. This expansion is intended to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

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The move follows the failure of a similar Constitution amendment bill to secure the required numbers during a special sitting of the Budget Session on April 17.

The possibility of calling Parliament at short notice remains open as the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, has not yet been prorogued. The session has remained unprorogued for 91 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

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An extended sitting within the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, while convening a fresh session needs at least 14 days’ notice.