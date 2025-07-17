Govt Providing All Possible Assistance In Nimisha Priya Case: MEA

In a significant development in the death penalty case of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that the Indian government is providing all possible assistance to her family in an effort to prevent her execution.

At a press briefing in Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The government of India has been offering all possible assistance. We have provided legal assistance and appointed a lawyer to assist the family... We are also in touch with local authorities and her family to resolve this issue. This included concerted efforts in the last few days to seek more time for her family to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party."

"We will continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance in the case. We are also in touch with some friendly governments in this regard," Jaiswal added.

How Was Nimisha Priya's Execution Postponed?

According to reports, local authorities in Yemen have postponed Nimisha Priya’s execution, which was scheduled for July 16, 2025.

Indian officials have been in regular contact with local jail authorities and the prosecutor’s office, efforts that contributed to securing the postponement.

On Monday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the only way to save the life of Nimisha Priya is through a "blood money" settlement, provided the family of the deceased is willing to accept it.

Nimisha, a native of Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad district, was sentenced to death in 2020 for the alleged murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2017. Her death sentence was upheld by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

Grand Mufti's Role In Securing Postponement

Her execution was postponed following the intervention of Sheikh Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, the Grand Mufti of India, who facilitated communication with Islamic scholars in Yemen. These scholars subsequently engaged in discussions on Nimisha’s case.

Speaking to ANI, Musliyar said, "Islam has another law. If the murderer is sentenced to death, the family of the victim has the right to pardon. I don’t know who this family is, but from a long distance, I contacted the responsible scholars in Yemen. I made them understand the issues...After I requested that they intervene and take action, the scholars met, discussed, and stated that they would do what they could. They have officially informed us and sent a document stating that the date of execution has been postponed, which will help facilitate the ongoing discussions."

Musliyar has also sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the discussions held with scholars in Yemen.

‘Blood Money’ Settlement

Nimisha’s family has reportedly offered Rs 8.6 crore as compensation to the victim’s family in an effort to save her life.

"In Islam, instead of killing, there is also a practice of giving Diya (compensation). I requested them to accept Diya, as the party here is ready for it. Discussions are ongoing about whether my request will be accepted," Musliyar told ANI.