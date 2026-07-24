Govt Pushes Major Overhaul of National Testing Agency To Combat Exam Paper Leaks: Sources

New Delhi: In a decisive move to restore credibility in India’s competitive examination system, the Centre has initiated a comprehensive restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting high-stakes tests including NEET.

Top government sources indicate that the NTA is set to receive enhanced powers and operational capabilities aimed at delivering a “lethal edge” against recurring paper leaks and other malpractices that have plagued recent exam cycles. The rejig is expected to strengthen the agency’s internal mechanisms for security, transparency, and swift response to irregularities.

The restructuring comes amid mounting pressure on the NTA following widespread allegations of leaks and irregularities in NEET and other examinations. The government is understood to be working in overdrive to insulate the testing process from external interference and technological vulnerabilities.

Key elements of the proposed overhaul include:

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--Strengthened anti-leak protocols with advanced digital security layers and real-time monitoring.

--Administrative rejig involving changes in leadership structure, staffing, and operational autonomy.

--Better coordination with central and state law enforcement agencies for faster investigation and deterrence.

--Technology upgrades to make the examination ecosystem more robust and tamper-proof.

Officials familiar with the development said the goal is not just damage control but to transform the NTA into a more agile and fortified institution capable of conducting leak-proof examinations on a massive scale.

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The move is expected to be formalised soon, with the Ministry of Education closely overseeing the transition. Further details on the exact nature of the restructuring, including possible changes in the agency’s governing structure, are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.