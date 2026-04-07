Govt Refutes Reports of Migrants Returning Home Amid LPG Crisis

New Delhi: The government refuted reports suggesting that migrants are returning to their home states in large numbers due to the ongoing LPG crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict. Top government sources told ANI that a ground-level assessment was conducted across major railway stations to gauge the actual movement of migrant workers.

"After a week of monitoring, we found no signs of migrants returning to their native places in large numbers," a senior official told ANI.

Officials said that passenger footfall was tracked at several key railway stations across the country, and no significant increase was recorded that could indicate a mass exodus of migrant workers. A fact-check report based on the week-long ground assessment has since been prepared and submitted to the Prime Minister's Office, sources confirmed.

The government's rebuttal comes amid circulating reports that the LPG crisis -- linked to supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing West Asia war -- has triggered panic among migrant workers, prompting many to head back to their villages.

Advertisement

A high-level review meeting, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), with State officials, underscored measures to ensure adequate LPG supply across the country. States were directed to prioritize LPG distribution -- particularly for domestic and essential needs -- while maintaining strict vigilance against hoarding, diversion, and the spread of misinformation.

On reports concerning Free Trade LPG (FTL) supplies to migrant workers, States clarified that there is no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrants and that supplies remain stable. The Secretary also informed that States may consider managing targeted distribution of 5 kg FTL LPG cylinders based on local requirements, in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the LPG supply situation across the country remains firmly under control, with several indicators pointing to stable and improving distribution. Since March 23, 2026, approximately 6.75 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have been sold nationwide.

PSU OMCs have organized around 550 awareness camps for 5 kg FTL cylinders across states, at which more than 6,700 cylinders were sold. No dry-outs have been reported at any LPG distributorship.

Online LPG bookings have risen to approximately 97 per cent across the industry. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries have increased to around 90 per cent, aimed at preventing diversion of cylinders. Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, with over 18 crore cylinders delivered to households since March 1, 2026.