Govt Will Stand By Fishermen Who Suffered Losses Due To Cyclone: Andhra Home Minister Anitha

Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha on Wednesday visited cyclone-affected coastal villages in Anakapalli district and interacted with fishermen who suffered losses due to rough sea conditions.

During her visit, Anitha interacted directly with fishermen and enquired about the extent of the losses caused by the rough sea. She also spoke with fisheries department officials about the damage to fishing equipment and the difficulties faced by the fishing community.

The minister directed fisheries officials to conduct a comprehensive field-level assessment to establish the exact number of rafts that had been washed away or damaged in villages across the Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency.

She instructed officials to collect information on the losses village-wise and submit a detailed report. The assessment is intended to provide a clear picture of the damage suffered by fishermen and help authorities determine the necessary assistance.

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Anitha assured the affected fishermen that the government would stand by them and support those who had suffered losses due to the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Vizayanagaram District Collector S. Ramsundar Reddy directed the entire district administration to remain on high alert following heavy rainfall and forecasts of continued downpours, according to the sources.

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On Wednesday morning, the Collector held a teleconference with district officials, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), District-Level Development Officers (DLDOs), Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) and Tahsildars. He reviewed the rainfall situation, precautionary arrangements and relief operations before issuing instructions to the concerned departments.

The Collector said approximately 20 centimetres of rainfall had been recorded in the district on Tuesday and warned that heavy rain was likely to continue on Wednesday. He appreciated officials from various departments for coordinating their efforts and implementing precautionary measures during the previous day.

Emphasising that the protection of human and livestock lives must remain the administration's highest priority, he directed officials to maintain vigilance and take preventive action wherever necessary.

The Collector instructed officials to identify people living in weak houses and dangerous structures and relocate those at risk to safer places in advance. Field-level personnel were asked to remain accessible to the public and continuously monitor the situation.

Special vigilance was ordered around tanks, reservoirs and vulnerable embankments. Officials were directed to identify locations prone to breaches, keep sandbags ready wherever required and prepare for emergencies. Residents of downstream villages must be alerted in advance whenever water is released from reservoirs.

The Collector directed officials to identify roads, culverts and bridges where floodwater could overflow. Barricades must be installed at dangerous locations, and traffic must be restricted wherever necessary to prevent accidents. People should also be warned against attempting to cross flooded roads.

He stressed the need to maintain an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water and prevent rainwater from contaminating water sources. Sanitation measures must be intensified to reduce the risk of waterborne illnesses and infectious disease outbreaks.

The Health Department was instructed to remain on alert, ensure the availability of medicines and medical services, and take preventive measures against rain-related diseases. Municipal commissioners were also directed to identify low-lying areas prone to waterlogging, clear stagnant rainwater and closely monitor sanitation arrangements.

The Collector instructed officials to identify electricity disruptions caused by the rains and restore power safely, while taking precautions to prevent electrical accidents.

He called on all departments to work in coordination, regularly review field conditions and respond immediately to emergencies. He reiterated that the administration must remain prepared to protect lives, maintain safe drinking water supplies, ensure sanitation and prevent road accidents.

Andhra Pradesh Excise and Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra also said there is swift administrative coordination, and officials were put on high alert by the Chief Minister; no human lives were lost, though property assessment is currently underway.