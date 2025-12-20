'Govt Won't Do Such A Thing': Rajasthan BJP Chief On SC's Order On Aravallis Redefinition

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Saturday reacted to the Supreme Court's approval of the controversial definition of the Aravalli Hill Range. He stated, “The government won't do such a thing, we have to lift mountain ranges... We are also taking full precautions regarding the environment.”

He added, “When there is a court decision, a judgment is given only after analysing and interpreting it.”

Reacting to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's comments on the top court's decision, Rathore said, "The former CM is acting too hastily…He should analyze this carefully first."

Ashok Gehlot Calls For Conservation of Aravallis

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier urged the Centre to reconsider its definition of the Aravallis for the safe future of coming generations. He also changed his profile picture on X to a picture of the Aravallis, saying, "This isn't just a photo—it's a protest against that new definition under which hills less than 100 meters in height are being denied the status of 'Aravalli.' My request to you is to change your profile picture and join this campaign."

Controversial Redefinition

The Supreme Court recently accepted the recommendations by a committee of the Ministry of Environment on the definition of the Aravalli Hill Ranges, which has mentioned that hills lower than 100 metres will no longer be recognised as part of the ancient hills.

This controversial definition has set off concerns among environmentalists who claim that this would exclude around 91% of the hills, which in turn would be at risk of losing its protection status from the central government. Experts have warned that if most of this ancient mountain system loses its protected tag, it would eventually pave the way for big business conglomerates to move into the region and set up new mining plants in the mineral rich belt, which can be very dangerous for the environment.

If Aravallis, which is the protective shield of North India, gets destroyed, the air quality in India is likely to worsen.