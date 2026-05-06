Grandfather Arrested in Pune for Attempted Sexual Assault of 9-Year-Old Granddaughter

A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Pune Police following a shocking attempt to sexually assault his 9-year-old granddaughter. The incident took place in the Dattawadi locality, situated within the Parvati area.

As per reports, a major crime was averted with the help of alert neighbours who caught the accused red-handed. Enraged residents of the Parvati area in Pune demanding that the accused be handed over to them. As the situation nwas spiraling out of control, the police immediately rushed to the scene, intervened, and successfully resuced the accused from the crowd.

According to police, the accused grandfather attempted to sexually assault the young girl while he was under the influence of alcohol. As the incident was reported, the Parvati Police Station took immediate action, taking the 50-year-old into custody.

The 9-year-old girl was immediately sent to Sassoon Hospital for a formal medical examination. A case has now been officially registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigations are underway as police gather more evidence regarding the case.