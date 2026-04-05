Grandmother Crushed To Death As Thar Rolls Back During Parking After Handbrake Error | Horrific Footage Inside

Farrukhabad: What began as a routine moment, with a grandmother guiding her grandson how to park a Mahindra Thar taking it in reverse, ended in a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad.

The 70-year-old woman, identified as Sarla Katiyar, was crushed to death after the Thar allegedly reversed due to a parking error. The incident occurred on Thursday evening around 8:30 pm and was captured on CCTV.

The footage showed that the grandson was parking the SUV inside their house as the elderly woman stood at the gate, guiding him through the process. After allowing the vehicle to enter, she began closing the gate. Moments later, the Thar suddenly rolled backward, reportedly because the handbrake failed to work.

Caught off guard, the woman was pushed out of the gate and pinned between the reversing vehicle and a wall.

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The grandson is seen rushing out in panic, attempting to stop the vehicle and save her, but fails to bring it under control. He then calls for help and runs inside to retrieve the keys. The SUV eventually came to a halt only after repeatedly hitting the wall. The elderly woman was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Fatehgarh police said that the incident occurred as the driver "forgot to put on the handbrake", causing the vehicle to roll down a slope. They added that no formal complaint has been filed by the family so far, and further action will be taken once a written report is received. Police said that the situation at the scene remains peaceful.

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"No formal report or written complaint regarding this matter has been submitted to the local police station by the woman's family members. Necessary action will be initiated upon receipt of a formal complaint. Peace and order currently prevail at the scene," the police said.