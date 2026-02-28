Greater Noida Thar Driver Held For Fleeing Petrol Pump Without Paying And Dragging Employee's Bike For 7 Km

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old man was taken into police custody on Saturday, after he allegedly attempted to flee without paying for fuel and dragged a petrol pump employee’s motorcycle for nearly five kilometres along a highway on Friday evening.

The incident took place in the Thana Badalpur area of Greater Noida. The accused has been identified as Harsh, a resident of Sikandrabad. He was held near the Luharli toll plaza, police said. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized, police said.

According to reports, Harsh arrived in a black Mahindra Thar SUV at a petrol pump in Dhum Manikpur area to get his vehicle refueled. He allegedly told the staff that he would make the payment for the fuel via an online transaction but then drove away without clearing the bill.

When petrol pump employee Kuldeep Sharma chased Harsh on his motorcycle along GT Road and National Highway 91, the SUV allegedly hit Sharma’s motorcycle, leading it to get lodged in the front portion of the Thar.

Advertisement

Instead of stopping, Harsh continued to drive, thereby dragging the motorcycle for a at least five to seven kilometres along the highway. CCTV footage of the incident further showed that the motorcycle began catching fire while being dragged.

Sharma reportedly sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to hospital. Police said he is currently in a stable condition.

Advertisement

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajendra Gautam said the accused attempted to escape after refuelling and hit the petrol pump employee when he was chased. "On 27 February, a Thar driver attempted to flee without paying for the petrol in the Thana Badalpur area. The petrol pump salesman chased the vehicle, after which the Thar driver hit him, causing his motorcycle to fall and injuring him," he said.