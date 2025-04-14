sb.scorecardresearch
April 14th 2025

Grandparents Stuck in Lift With 15-Day-Old Grandson for 40 Minutes | WATCH

As per the video shared by a local Hindi channel, the grandparents kept shouting for 40 minutes for help. Later, they were rescued by cutting the lift.

Tanisha Rajput
Grandparents Stuck in Lift With 15-Day-Old Grandson for 40 Minutes | WATCH
Image: X

New Delhi: A video recently went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where grandfathers got stuck in a lift with their 15-day-old grandchild.

As per the video shared by a local Hindi channel, the grandparents kept shouting for 40 minutes for help. Later, they were rescued by cutting the lift.

The reason behind this incident remains unclear.

A similar incident occurred in Ghaziabad, where a 12-year-old boy got stuck in a lift with his grandfather for 30 minutes. The incident occurred at around 7:20 am when the kid stepped into the lift from he 17th floor of the society.

Speaking on the child, the kid's father said, "My father went to drop my son at the bus stand as his school bus arrives around 7.25 am. They boarded the lift around 7.20am. They were stuck for half an hour and had no idea which floor they were on. There was a power failure and there was no power backup. It was completely dark inside the lift with no fans working. Also, there was no network because of which my father could not alert us. We got to know about the incident once the power came back and my son came home crying."
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

April 14th 2025