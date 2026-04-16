GRAP-1 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi-NCR As AQI Deteriorates To 'Poor' Quality

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday imposed Stage I Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in Delhi-NCR after air quality deteriorated to “poor” category. At 4 pm, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of NCR and adjoining areas stood at 226.

The decision to implement the action plane was taken after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, noting that the AQI of Delhi has been showing increasing trend owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions and was recorded as 226 ('poor' category) today.

It was also noted at the meeting that forecast by IMD/ ITM has predicted AQI to remain in the 'poor' category for the next two days.

Restrictions Under GRAP 1

The Sub-Committee on GRAP will keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/UTM.